SEC announces seeding for 2021 Gymnastics Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference has announced seeding for the 2021 Gymnastics Championship based on the final regular-season National Qualifying Scores (NQS). LSU will be the No. 2 seed.
The SEC Gymnastics Championship is scheduled for Saturday, March 20 in Hunstville, Ala. The first session will feature seeds 5-8 at 2:30 p.m. at the Von Braun Center. The second session will feature seeds 1-4 at 7 p.m. both sessions will be aired live on the SEC Network.
1. Florida 197.944
2. LSU 197.700
3. Alabama 197.319
4. Arkansas 197.225
5. Kentucky 196.969
6. Auburn 196.831
7. Georgia 196.781
8. Missouri 196.444
