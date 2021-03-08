Ochsner Baton Rouge celebrates 10,000th COVID-19 recovery

Ochsner Baton Rouge celebrates 10,000th COVID-19 recovery
Joel Parrott of Livingston makes his way through staff at Ochsner Baton Rouge, as they congratulate him for being the 10,000th patient at the hospital to recover from COVID-19. (Source: Ochsner Baton Rouge)
By WAFB Staff | March 8, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 4:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Baton Rouge marked a milestone Monday, March 8, with a special send-off for a patient who recovered from COVID-19.

Believe it or not, Joel Parrott of Livingston is the hospital’s 10,000th person to defeat the virus.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Doctors and nurses cheered as Parrott made his grand exit. He said the doctors at Ochsner saved his life and he had a message for everyone.

”Just don’t get scared to get tested,” he said. “I was. That’s why I kept putting it off until it was too late and they almost put a hole down my throat. So, if you think you have it, go get tested.”

After testing positive for COVID-19, Parrott spent two days in the ICU before moving to the hospital’s regular COVID wing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.