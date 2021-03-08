Ochsner Baton Rouge celebrates 10,000th COVID-19 recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Baton Rouge marked a milestone Monday, March 8, with a special send-off for a patient who recovered from COVID-19.
Believe it or not, Joel Parrott of Livingston is the hospital’s 10,000th person to defeat the virus.
Doctors and nurses cheered as Parrott made his grand exit. He said the doctors at Ochsner saved his life and he had a message for everyone.
”Just don’t get scared to get tested,” he said. “I was. That’s why I kept putting it off until it was too late and they almost put a hole down my throat. So, if you think you have it, go get tested.”
After testing positive for COVID-19, Parrott spent two days in the ICU before moving to the hospital’s regular COVID wing.
