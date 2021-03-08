FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool start to the week, but warmer weather ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather continues as we head into a new week. After a chilly start Monday morning, temperatures will rebound nicely into the afternoon as highs reach the low 70s under generally sunny skies.
Great weather will continue through at least midweek, with temperatures gradually trending warmer in the coming days. Morning lows will only bottom out in the upper 50s by Wednesday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s.
It gets even warmer for the end of the week, with highs near or a little above 80° from Thursday into Saturday. Only slim rain chances are expected during that stretch.
The extended forecast points toward somewhat cooler weather arriving by late in the weekend or early next week, with only small rain chances remaining in the forecast.
