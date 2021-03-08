EBR launches emergency solutions portal in preparation for Rental Assistance Program

“As federal resources continue to roll down to our community, it is important we determine the true needs so we can develop and expand partnerships and programs coordinated across multiple agencies to help residents get current on rent and ultimately keep people in their homes, as well as addressing other needs that contribute to basic quality of life,” said Mayor-President Sharon Westin Broome. “Like many communities around the country, East Baton Rouge Parish is experiencing a public health emergency that continues to bring unexpected and difficult economic circumstances for many of our residents, through no fault of their own.”