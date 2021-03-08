Catholic High hires David Simoneaux as next head coach

“When we hire a coach, we not only look for him to have the ability to perform on the field, the individual must also have the ability to work in the classroom with our students,” Principal Lisa Harvey said. “Coach Simoneaux exudes all of the traits we look for in a leader and teacher of our students. I am confident he will maintain our tradition of excellence – both in athletics and academics – while also helping to instill Gospel values according to Catholic tradition and the spirit of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.”