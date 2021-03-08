Catholic High hires David Simoneaux as next head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High School has announced that former Catholic Pointe Coupee head coach David Simoneaux will be the new head football coach.
Simoneaux spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Catholic Pointe Coupee where in 2019 he led the Hornets to the State Championship game. He was named the Class 1A Louisiana High School Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association.
“I’m honored and humbled to become a part of this incredible school community,” Simoneaux says. “I’m looking forward to honoring the tradition here and continuing to elevate the legacy of the school’s thriving football program.”
Catholic High School football will be entering their 93rd season and has won Division I State Championships in 2015, 2017 and 2020.
“When we hire a coach, we not only look for him to have the ability to perform on the field, the individual must also have the ability to work in the classroom with our students,” Principal Lisa Harvey said. “Coach Simoneaux exudes all of the traits we look for in a leader and teacher of our students. I am confident he will maintain our tradition of excellence – both in athletics and academics – while also helping to instill Gospel values according to Catholic tradition and the spirit of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.”
Coach Simoneaux will be replacing former head coach Gabe Fertitta who accepted a job with the Louisville Cardinals football staff in February.
