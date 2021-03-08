BRPD investigating shooting death of 17-year-old male on Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the I-10 West Essen Lane exit ramp.
According to officials, Joseph Coleman,17, was found in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 in the 4500 block of Essen Lane.
BRPD states that Coleman was suffering from apparent gunshot injuries and later succumbed to his injuries. The 20-year-old male passenger did not sustain any injuries.
Police said Monday morning they are still trying to determine if the incident was random or if the victim knew the shooter.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
