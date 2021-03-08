Action Jackson: What to do if a business is holding your refund

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jason Cross said he paid nearly $1,400 for dentures he was unsatisfied with after they caused pain to his mouth. He added the company is refusing to give him his money back.
“Before I left the office, I asked the girl plain and simple, ‘Will I get my money back?’ Cross stated. “She said, ‘You’ll get a full refund,’ and I ain’t seen a dime from them.”
Cross said he was promised that refund in December 2020. He is still waiting three months later.
“It’s just like I’m being completely ignored and it’s just over with. But I’m still out nearly $1,400,” Cross explained.
WAFB’s Action Jackson reached out to the company holding Cross’s refund. Representatives explained it took longer than expected to process his return. They over-nighted him a check for the full amount, which Cross said he has received. But how long is too long when it comes to getting your money back?
“If a company tells you that they’re going to give you a refund, then you need to ask them when to expect it,” said Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau.
Million explained different businesses may have different return policies and it is the consumer’s responsibility to be aware of those policies before making a purchase. However, she added if it’s longer than a month before you get a refund date, then take action.
“At that point is when you need to reach out for assistance - whether it’s the Better Business Bureau, the attorney general’s office, whomever. At that point, you need to contact them because you don’t want to wait so long that you lose the ability to get any resolution from the company. But I think 30 days is probably a good rule of thumb, unless the company has a specific policy,” she noted.
Million pointed out payment methods can also slow things down. Bank and check card refunds are typically quicker compared to a check, which must clear. However, you can file a complaint with the BBB and it will work with you and the business to help resolve any miscommunications. You can do that online at www.bbb.org or call (225)346-5222.
