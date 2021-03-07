Tigers offense explodes in second game of doubleheader, LSU takes series over No. 7 Texas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team did not lack for offense in the second game of their doubleheader against No. 7 Texas as the No. 12 Tigers won the series.
LSU (13-6) put up seven runs on eight hits against the Longhorns (10-2) in Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri got the offense started with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to put the Tigers up 2-0.
The Tigers would add another run in the second as Ailyah Andrews brought in Taylor Tidwell to make it 3-0. Taylor Pleasants hit a two-run double to give LSU a commanding 5-0 lead after the second inning.
Andrews would make it 6-0 in the fourth as she hit her second career home run, her first outside the park home run over the left field wall.
Ali Kilponen (2-2) earned the win in the circle, she recorded six strikeouts, pitching seven innings, allowing seven hits and allowing two runs.
The Tigers will be on the road next weekend to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn.
