Southeastern outlasts McNeese, 25-20, for first win of spring

McNeese would threaten one more time, moving all the way to the Lion six-yard line. A sack by Ward Magee pushed the Cowboys back to a third-and-goal opportunity from the SLU 11-yard line. Orgeron tried to scramble in on the next play, but Jordan and Justin Douglas converged on him just inside the five-yard line. Jordan provided the initial hit that sprung the ball loose, as his fellow All-Southland teammate Ramos snagged the ball right before it went out of bounds to end the Cowboys’ last threat.