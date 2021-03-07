Saints gain cap space with restructuring of Davis and Jordan contracts

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis sings while warming up during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
By Garland Gillen | March 6, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 5:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints continue to move contract money around to get under the salary cap in 2021. Latest examples, the restructuring of Demario Davis’ and Cam Jordan’s contracts.

The moves were reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Saints created over $13 million in cap space with the moves.

According to Spotrac, the Saints are still $58 million over the salary cap.

New Orleans also restructured Drew Brees, Wil Lutz, David Onyemata’s contracts this offseason.

They also gained cap space by releasing Josh Hill and Thomas Morstead.

