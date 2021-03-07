Les Miles’ attorney issues statement; calls administrative leave ‘disturbing and unfair’

Bending to the winds of media blowback, Kansas has now decided to put Coach Miles on administrative leave. Before the release of the reports this week, Kansas had been provided with significant information supporting Taylor Porter’s conclusions. KU also had performed thorough due diligence before hiring Coach Miles. Kansas’ decision to put Les Miles on administrative leave is both disturbing and unfair. To fail to recognize that a person’s career should not be compromised by unsubstantiated allegations hardly is consistent with the example an institution of higher learning should champion.”