Golden Eagles comeback against No. 11 LSU to take series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Oral Roberts scored three runs in the last two innings as the Golden Eagles rallied to take the series over No. 11 LSU in Alex Box Stadium.
It was a pitchers duel for much of the game as the Tigers (9-3) held on to a 1-0 lead until the top of the eight inning when the Golden Eagles (4-7) would score two runs to take a 2-1 lead. Oral Roberts would score two off a double and two Tiger errors.
Oral Roberts would add another run in the top of the ninth on a RBI single to take a 3-1 lead.
LSU starting pitcher AJ Labas threw six scoreless innings, striking out six batters, allowing five hits and no runs. Labas counterpart Tanner Rogen was equally as good throwing six innings, allowing one run and striking out seven batters.
The Tigers would get on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, after Zach Arnold singled and would score on an RBI from Jordan Thompson.
LSU will return to action on Tuesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. against Texas Southern in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.