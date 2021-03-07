FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny and nice with highs in the upper 60′s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a beautiful Saturday, we have a cold morning on tap with temperatures in the city starting out near 40 degrees, with a few upper 30s north of the I-10 corridor.
Today, we’ll have a few passing clouds in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny and nice with highs again in the upper 60s after a cool start.
High pressure is in control of our weather pattern and that looks to be the case for the next several days, possibly out to next Friday.
Even Friday, our rain chances appear limited, with the next decent rain chance not until next weekend.
In the meantime, it’s a good time to wash the car or take care of the outdoor chores.
We will be cool the next few nights, but still, we will have a significant warming trend in the ten day with highs in the 70s midweek, even up to 80 by week’s end.
We appear to be done with any and all freezes this season.
As for the rain chances next weekend, its a bit early at this time, but they appear small with nothing severe at this time.
Speaking of time, next weekend we will spring forward with our clocks one hour.
This means we’ll gain an hour of daylight at the end of the day, but we’ll lose an hour of sleep as well.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.