Southern baseball holds off Grambling State to win 8-7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University baseball finally returned home to play their first game of the season at Lee-Hines Field against rival Grambling State and the Jags got a much needed 8-7 win, after dropping six of the first seven games to start the season.
The Jaguars got out to a hot start by jumping out to a 4-1 lead and in the bottom of the fourth inning Southern would add to that lead as Isaiah Adams hits a two run double to left field to make it 6-1.
Grambling State would make it interesting in the top of the fifth inning by putting up a four spot to make it 6-5. However, Zavier Moore would launch a two run home run over the left field wall to make it 8-5.
The Jags and Tigers will play again on Saturday, March 6 at 5 p.m.
