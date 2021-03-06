No. 7 Texas vs. No. 12 LSU suspended until Saturday due to weather, game tied at 5 in the seventh inning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The remainder of the first game between No. 7 Texas (9-0) and No. 12 LSU (11-5) has been suspended due to weather. It was the second weather delay of the night.
The game will resume play on Saturday, Mar. 6 at 2 p.m. in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied at 5 with runners on first and second for the Longhorns with no outs.
The Tigers and Longhorns will then play a doubleheader after the end of the first game.
Senior Aliyah Andrews got the bottom of the first started with a lead-off triple and later scored on a Taylor Pleasants single up the middle to make it 1-0.
The Longhorns would later tie the game at 1 in the top of the third inning off of a Shannon Rhodes solo home run. Texas would add three more runs in the inning after Colleen Sullivan bases clearing double to make it 4-1.
Texas would add one more run in the top of the sixth with a solo home run from Alyssa Washington to make it 5-1.
The Tigers would get the bats going in the bottom of the sixth inning all coming with two outs. Taylor Tidwell would belt a two-run home run to make it 5-3 and then Ali Newland would hit another home run to make it 5-4.
Andrews would reach first on an error and would later come around to score on an Amanda Doyle single to make it 5-5.
