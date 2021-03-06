No. 12 LSU softball walks-off No. 7 Texas in extra innings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 12 LSU softball team took game one of a doubleheader on a walk-off to even the series against No. 7 Texas in Tiger Park on Saturday, March 6.
Senior Aliyah Andrews would single to left field and advance Akiya Tymes to third who would later score on a fielding error by the Longhorns leftfielder to make it 2-1. Andrews would finish the game with two hits and the Tigers only RBI for the game.
Shelbi Sunseri (4-2) got the win in the circle and went the full eight innings against the Longhorns allowing four hits, one run and striking out seven batters. The lone run against Sunseri came in the top of the fourth inning off of a solo home run from Colleen Sullivan.
Molly Jacobsen (4-1) took the loss for the Longhorns and threw 7.1 innings allowing six hits, striking out four batters and allowing two runs.
No. 7 Texas (10-1) will take on No. 12 LSU (12-6) in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday, March 6. at 5:30 p.m.
