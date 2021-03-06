LSP investigate two separate overnight fatal crashes in Zachary and Watson

(WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigated two separate, fatal crashes overnight in Watson and Zachary within the span of thirty minutes, according to officials.
Both incidents occurred on March 5.
The first crash happening in Watson shortly before 4:30 p.m. on March 5, 2021, on LA Hwy 1024 (Cane Market Road) in Livingston Parish.
According to police, Richard Foster, 48, of Denham Springs died of injuries sustained in the crash.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Foster was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 1024 in a 1994 Ford Explorer.
At the same time, a 2020 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 1024. For reasons still under investigation, Foster crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Ford striking the Kenworth head-on.
Authorities say Foster was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Kenworth was also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
The second crash occurred in Zachary shortly before 5:00 p.m. on March 5 on Scenic Hwy. in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to police, the crash claimed the life of Calvin Johnson, 47, of Woodville, MS.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Johnson was traveling northbound on Scenic Hwy. At the same time, a 2020 Cascadia tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Scenic.
For reasons still under investigation, Johnson exited the left side of the roadway and hit an embankment. After striking the embankment, Johnson’s vehicle became airborne and entered the southbound lanes of travel on Scenic Hwy.
Police say while still airborne, Johnson’s vehicle struck the Cascadia.
Due to the extent of damage sustained, Johnson’s vehicle make and model are unknown at this time.
Johnson was was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Cascadia was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
