Hospitals reporting lower COVID-19 cases on staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few hospitals are about to hit the one year mark from when they admitted their first COVID-19 patient. Doctors and nurses have been on the frontlines since the very beginning, and many have fought off the virus themselves.
For Seth Bordelon, it’s been a hard year. “Then you know not being able to be here with my coworkers, you know, I’ve see what they went through when I was here. Being out and not being able to help them was really tough knowing that they were up here experiencing what we’ve all experience over the past year.” Bordelon is a respiratory therapist at Baton Rouge General (BRG), and today he is smiling from eat to ear knowing only one employee from BRG is at home quarantining.
“Now, we’ve seen this nice downward trend in February to where our average amount of employees out per day as probably 3 to 5. Today, we only had one employee out. So, we started vaccinating in December and started giving second doses to our employees in January,” says Stephen Mumford who is the chief operating officer at BRG.
Woman’s Hospital only has four employees out, and Ochsner has seven members out across the region.
It is a relief for hospitals who watched their staff numbers shrink while their colleagues caught COVID or were quarantined after being exposed. All the while, the rest of the staff carried the weight, committed to round the clock care for COVID patients in hospital beds.
Now, those hospitals are slowly getting back to normal. “It’s a relief to come out of this chaos and get into some normalcy again for everybody. Our staff needs a break, they did a great job, but they are tired and it’s been a long year,” says Dr. Ralph Daueterive who is the vice president of medical affairs of Ochsner in Baton Rouge.
Oschner says they will be holding a vigil on Monday to honor their frontline workers and those that they have lost to COVID-19. Monday marks the one year anniversary for Ochsner because that is when they first admitted their first COVID-19 patient.
