Hospitals reporting lower COVID-19 cases on staff

For Seth Bordelon, it’s been a hard year. “Then you know not being able to be here with my coworkers, you know, I’ve see what they went through when I was here. Being out and not being able to help them was really tough knowing that they were up here experiencing what we’ve all experience over the past year.” Bordelon is a respiratory therapist at Baton Rouge General (BRG), and today he is smiling from eat to ear knowing only one employee from BRG is at home quarantining.