GAME NOTES: LSU at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will be traveling to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers with hopes of securing a top three seed for next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament with a win.
The Tigers (15-8, 10-6 SEC) are coming off a dominate performance against Vanderbilt where freshman Cam Thomas scored 20 or more points for the ninth straight game.
LSU is currently in third place in SEC standings and will finish no worse than fourth. The Tigers are the only team to receive a double bye to the quarterfinals in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The Tigers can clinch the third seed with a win over Missouri (15-7, 8-7 SEC).
