First doses of the Pzifer vaccine given at Gloryland Baptist Church

Rose McClendon, says the process for she and her husband wasn’t that bad, and she hopes more people will consider the vaccine. “I would just like to tell everyone, I think you should think about getting the vaccine if you have not thought about getting it, and don’t look at the lines as being too long. Just look at it as one step closer to being safe and getting us back to normalcy.” She even said scheduling her shot was easy all she had to do was stop and listen. “I saw it on the television on Channel 9 news, and I called the number and once I called the number they scheduled us a vaccine right away,” McClendon adds.