FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start Saturday, more sunshine on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A relatively cool start to your Saturday on what promises to be a sunny day and a great weather weekend.
Get out and enjoy.
Well have more sunshine for your Saturday, maybe a few more clouds on Sunday.
Today is going to be sun-filled. We’re starting off with temperatures in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.
Your forecast for Saturday calls for lots of sunshine, maybe a little breezy at times, highs will be in the upper 60′s.
For the remainder of the weekend, a few more clouds for Sunday but it’s still going to be a nice day.
Get out and wash the car and enjoy the outdoors. We have got a nice, long stretch of dry weather coming our way.
