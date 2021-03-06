FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start Saturday, more sunshine on the way

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start Saturday, more sunshine on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 6 (Source: WAFB)
By Jared Silverman | March 6, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 6:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A relatively cool start to your Saturday on what promises to be a sunny day and a great weather weekend.

Get out and enjoy.

Well have more sunshine for your Saturday, maybe a few more clouds on Sunday.

Today is going to be sun-filled. We’re starting off with temperatures in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

Your forecast for Saturday calls for lots of sunshine, maybe a little breezy at times, highs will be in the upper 60′s.

For the remainder of the weekend, a few more clouds for Sunday but it’s still going to be a nice day.

Get out and wash the car and enjoy the outdoors. We have got a nice, long stretch of dry weather coming our way.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.