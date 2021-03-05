Third party law firm shows LSU’s mishandling of Drake Davis case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a report by a third-party law firm made public Friday, March 5, LSU did not properly handle several sexual assault cases involving former wide receiver, Drake Davis.
Davis was a highly recruited high school football player who committed to LSU in the winter of 2016 and officially enrolled at LSU in the summer of 2016. According to the review by Husch Blackwell, Davis was described as, “one of the most athletic players perhaps to ever wear an LSU uniform.”
Davis was accused of abusing at least three female LSU students during his enrollment, according to the report.
He was not expelled from the University until July 18, 2019.
One victim says she believes Davis physically abused her at least ten times. The victim was hired in 2014 for a position on LSU’s football recruitment staff under then Coach Les Miles.
The report details the victim met Executive Deputy Athletics Director, Verge Ausberry, during her freshman year and he “filled a mentor/friend role” for her and was aware of the abuse from Davis.
The report stated that many of the victims discussed were also LSU student-athletes or athletics employees.
On August 16, 2018, Jade Lewis reported to the LSU Police Department that Davis had “on several occasions struck her causing serious bodily injuries.” She provided “photos of the injuries.”
The report from Husch Blackwell shows back in April of 2018 a text exchange between Aushberry and Davis, where Davis admits to being violent towards Lewis. Aushberry did not turn in the appropriate information over to Mariam Segar or the Title IX Office. The text message between the two was found in a separate investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
After being expelled and barred from LSU, Davis continued to remain in contact with LSU students. On November 23, 2019, another report was made to the Title IX Coordinator regarding a third victim.
The report concluded that LSU was not equipped to effectively respond to Davis’ situation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.