Southern’s first and last spring home game Saturday; what you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the moment Jaguar fans have been waiting for; 13 months to be exact.
Southern University and A&M College’s only home football game this spring kicks off Saturday, March 6.
Attendees can expect the same game day atmosphere with COVID-19 restrictions in place, according to the Deputy Athletic Director.
Some of those precautions include allowing families to attend in groups of five or less, doing temperature checks and making sure to keep bathrooms cleans.
In addition, the university will have signage placed throughout A.W. Mumford Stadium to promote social distancing.
The University is selling tickets as if the stadium will be filled at 25% capacity.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m.
Another change ahead of Saturday’s kick off, the Human Jukebox will sit on the visitor’s side to allow more social distancing.
Kick off is at 1:30 p.m. against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
