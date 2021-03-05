Lady Jags run away with 70-39 rout of Prairie View

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team never trailed in a dominant performance on the road against Prairie View on Thursday, March 4.
The Lady Jags (10-10, 10-4 SWAC) went on to a 70-39 win over the Lady Panthers (3-12, 2-10 SWAC).
Genovea Johnson led Southern’s scoring attack with a game-high 15 points. She also had five rebounds. Kayla Waston added 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Nakia Kincey had 13 points and seven rebounds. Chloe Fleming chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists.
Kennedy Paul led Prairie View with 13 points and six rebounds. She was the only Lady Panther to score in double digits.
The Lady Jags shot 42% from the field and 21% on 3-pointers, while the Lady Panthers made just 22% of its shots from the field and 13% from beyond the arc. Prairie View committed 24 turnovers and Southern scored 23 points off those. The Lady Jags were better on rebounds (44-33), second-chance points (11-2), bench points (42-12), points in the paint (38-12), fast break points (27-6), steals (13-5), and assists (16-7).
Southern will be back in the Lone Star State to take on Texas Southern (5-8, 4-7 SWAC) at the H&PE Arena in Houston on Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m.
