Jags take tough road loss at Prairie View, 68-61

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (WAFB) - In what was a close matchup for most of the game, the Southern men’s basketball came out on the short end on the road against Prairie View on Thursday, March 4.
The Jags (8-9, 8-5 SWAC) fell 68-61 to the Panthers (13-4, 12-0 SWAC).
Samkelo Cele led Southern in scoring with a game-high 21 points. He also pulled down eight rebounds. Jayden Saddler added 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Kirk Parker chipped in only four points but came down with a game-high 12 boards.
Prairie View had four players to score in double digits, led by 15 points from Jawaun Daniels.
There were just four lead changes and two ties in this one.
Southern will next face Texas Southern in Houston on Saturday, March 6, at 3 p.m.
