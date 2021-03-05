Gov. Edwards announces program to help renters, landlords affected by pandemic

“We are excited to launch this program with our partners throughout the state as this assistance is critical and much needed,” said LHC Executive Director E. Keith Cunningham Jr. “The goals of this program are to keep people housed during the pandemic by preventing evictions for failure to pay rent, to serve the maximum number of households as quickly as possible while prioritizing those in greatest need, to ensure equitable geographic distribution of assistance and to compensate landlords for unpaid rent during eviction moratoria.”