Golden Eagles bats start hot & stay hot in win over Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was the perfect storm for the Golden Eagles who snapped No. 11 ranked LSU baseball’s seven game winning streak. Oral Roberts got the party started by scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning and never really looked back.
The Golden Eagles (3-6) entered the game against the Tigers only hitting .223 as a team, but that didn’t stop their bats from getting hot as they defeated LSU (8-2) 22-7. The Golden Eagles collected 18 hits in their win over the Tigers.
Oral Roberts jumped all over starting pitcher Jaden Hill who allowed 5 runs in the top of the first inning before being replaced by relief pitcher Theo Millas. The Tigers would allow 8 runs in the first inning on 6 hits and would walk two batters in with the bases loaded.
The Tigers would get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning as Dylan Crews scored on a wild pitch after reaching base with a single to start the inning. Crews would extend his hitting streak to 10 games.
Freshman Tre’ Morgan would reach base with a single and would later score as Gavin Dugas would single to left field to cut the lead to 8-2. Brody Drost would score on a RBI groundout from Zach Arnold to make it 8-3.
LSU narrowed the Golden Eagles lead to two as Morgan hit a bases clearing double to make it 8-6. Morgan would later score on a Cade Beloso sac-fly to make it 8-7, but that was all the Tigers could muster as the Oral Roberts pitching staff cooled off LSU’s bats.
The Golden Eagles offense would explode in the top of the fourth inning by scoring 10 runs to make it 19-7. And in the top of the fifth inning Oral Roberts would add three more runs to make it 22-7.
LSU will take on Oral Roberts in the second game of the series on Saturday, Mar. 6 with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.
