FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry morning, afternoon; rain returns Friday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a beautiful day, clouds and rain chances return to the forecast for Friday.
We should make it through early to mid afternoon mainly dry, with highs topping out near 70 degrees. But rains will quickly move in from the west this evening in association with an upper-air disturbance.
The good news is that the rains will also exit the area pretty quickly during the overnight hours.
We will likely be dry by the time we wake up on Saturday morning, with lows in the upper 40s.
Nice weather then makes a return for the weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday and highs in the upper 60s on both days.
Pleasant spring weather continues through at least the first half of next week, with temperatures and humidity climbing by late in the week.
Beyond today’s rains, it looks like our next decent chance of wet weather may hold off until a week or more from now.
