EBRSO searching for missing man with dementia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man with dementia.
According to authorities they are currently searching for 52-year-old Paul Pearson.
Pearson was last seen at his home on Bluebonnet Blvd between 1-10 and Perkins Road on Tuesday, March 3. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved black tee shirt with GATEWAY on the front, grey jogging pants, and black shoes.
Pearson also has two tattoos one on his chest and another on one of his arms according to the police report.
According to the report Pearson is new to the Baton Rouge area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 225-389-5000 or 225-389-5061.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.