East Iberville girls’ basketball team wins Class 1A championship
East Iberville lifts the trophy after defeating Northwood-Lena to win the Class 1A state title on March 4, 2021. (Source: Kevin Batiste/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | March 4, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 9:51 PM

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The East Iberville girls’ basketball team only scored five points in the first quarter and trailed by 16 in the third but when the final buzzer sounded, it was the Lady Tigers hoisting the Class 1A championship trophy.

No. 1 seed East Iberville defeated No. 3 seed Northwood - Lena, 50-46.

