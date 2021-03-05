East Iberville girls’ basketball team wins Class 1A championship

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The East Iberville girls’ basketball team only scored five points in the first quarter and trailed by 16 in the third but when the final buzzer sounded, it was the Lady Tigers hoisting the Class 1A championship trophy.
No. 1 seed East Iberville defeated No. 3 seed Northwood - Lena, 50-46.
OTHER SCORES:
Class B (Championship)
- Fairview 55, Hathaway 51
Division IV (Championship)
- Ouachita Christian 61, Highland Baptist 40
Division V (Championship)
- UA of Cenla 58, Claiborne Christian 28
____________________
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
- Country Day 92, St. Edmund Catholic 53
