Aggies dominate LSU in the SEC tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team looked to make a deep run in the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. with hopes of getting a bid to the NCAA Tournament, but the No. 1 seed Texas A&M Aggies proved to be too much.
Texas A&M used a 7-0 run in the third quarter to help push their lead to 12 to make it 50-38 and helped propel Texas A&M with a 77-58 win over the No. 8 seed LSU Tigers.
LSU’s All-SEC point guard Khayla Pointer did all she could to keep the Tigers in the game as she finished the game with 26 points.
The Aggies defense forced the Tigers into 15 turnovers and Texas A&M forced the Tigers into a season worst field goal percentage as they shot 26% from the floor.
Texas A&M dominated the Tigers in the paint with 40 points and they had five different players scoring in double figures led by Kayla Wells who finished with 16 points, Alexis Morris came off the bench and contributed 13 more.
