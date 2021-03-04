Walker man dies in crash on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported a man from the Baton Rouge area died in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Wednesday, March 3.
Troopers identified him as Eric Davis, 52, of Walker.
Tpr. Derek Senegal with LSP Troop I said an 18-wheeler was stopped in the right lane on I-10 East because of traffic delays about eight miles west of Ramah.
According to Senegal, the 2017 Honda Accord that Davis was driving rear-ended the big rig. He added troopers are still investigating why the car failed to stop.
Authorities said Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. They added he was not wearing a seat belt. No other injuries were reported.
As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, troopers said a sample of blood was taken from Davis for toxicology analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
