Report: Saints restructure contract of kicker Wil Lutz

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints keep making moves to get under the salary cap. Their latest is restructuring the contract of kicker Wil Lutz, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.
Lutz was set to make a base salary of $3.1 million in 2021 but will now have a portion of that salary converted to a signing bonus which will help lower his cap number. It will save the Saints $1.74 million.
The Saints have the highest payroll in the league and have more work to do get under the salary cap, which will be lower in 2021 due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Thus far the team has released veterans Nick Easton, Josh Hill and Jared Cook. They’ve also restructured the contracts of Lutz and defensive tackle David Onyemata.
