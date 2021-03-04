No. 11 LSU ties season high 16 runs in win over Jags

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team did not lack for offense in its win over the Southern Jaguars on Wednesday, March 3, as the Tigers scored 16 runs on 11 hits with four home runs, including Dylan Crews’ team-leading fifth home run. They currently lead the nation with 21 home runs.
The Tigers’ offense took advantage of a struggling Jaguars pitching staff and defense, as they committed five errors and walked seven batters, hitting two more, which led to five unearned runs.
LSU’s pitching staff allowed eight hits and one run while striking out 11 batters. Freshman Will Hellmers (2-0) earned the win, his second on the season. Hellmers pitched five scoreless innings and struck out five Jaguars.
The Tigers’ (8-1) offense got the party started in the bottom of the first inning as Crews launched a double to deep right field to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He would come around to score later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
Southern (1-6) would issue back-to-back walks to Gavin Dugas and Zach Arnold with the bases loaded to make it 2-0 and another walk by the Jags would make it 3-0 after the first.
In the bottom of the second inning, Crews would walk and later steal two bases. He then scored on an error by the Jags to give LSU a 4-0 lead. A single by Dugas up the middle would score Hayden Travinski to make it 5-0. Dugas would later score on another throwing error by Southern to make it 6-0.
Freshman Tre’ Morgan launched his first career home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth to make it 7-0.
Arnold would belt his third homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth to make it 8-0.
The Tigers’ offense would then explode for six more runs in the bottom sixth inning, as Crews crushed his fifth homer of the season to deep left field, as the Tigers took a 9-0 advantage.
Maurice Hampton Jr. would double in the sixth to score Cade Beloso to make it 10-0 and a Collier Cranford single would score Hampton to make it 11-0. Jordan Thompson would then hit a three-run homer to left center field, his third dinger, to make it 14-0 after six innings.
A Braden Doughty two-RBI single to left field would give the Tigers a 16-1 lead.
LSU will host Oral Roberts this weekend at Alex Box Stadium. Game one is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5.
