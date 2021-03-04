New coronavirus relief plan made it to senate, but may be delayed if lawmakers can’t comprise

The goal is to get the new COVID-19 plan approved by Marc 14th that way people can start getting more money in their pockets by late March or early April. However, Senate Republicans have concerns about how many Americans will receive those checks. Right now, anyone making $75,000 or less a year will get the full $1,400 check. Those make $80,000 will see a smaller check. Married couples who make up to $150,000 a year will get $2,800 as a couple, and $1,400 for every child. Smaller checks will be given to couples who make $160,000 a year.