LSU following state of La. in moving to Phase 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced it is moving to Phase 3, following in-step with reduced restrictions by Gov. John Bel Edwards for the state of Louisiana.
LSU Interim President and Professor of Law said the university will move into Phase 3, effective Monday, March 8.
LSU’s new guidelines for Phase 3 are:
- LSU still encourages meetings and events to be held virtually, whenever possible.
- If an in-person meeting or event takes place, outdoor venues are encouraged.
- Indoor meetings and events will be limited to 50% capacity, not to exceed 250 attendees.
- Outdoor meetings and events will be limited to 50% capacity, with no maximum number of attendees.
- All in-person attendees at meetings and events will be required to follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and personal hygiene.
- All meetings and events with more than 10 in-person attendees will still require written approval from the EOC. More information on event requirements and approval forms can be found at lsu.edu/roadmap/campus/events.php.
- Effective Monday, student organizations can request changes for any events scheduled in TigerLink for Saturday, March 20, or later.
- Face coverings are still required on campus.
“As always, thank you for all you’ve done to help keep LSU safe, and let’s continue to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 at LSU so we can have a more ‘normal’ fall semester,” said Galligan.
He also asks that students and faculty remain vigilant in their safety and hygiene practices and reminded them that the mask mandate is still in effect.
