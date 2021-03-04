LSU beach volleyball stadium guidelines update

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU beach volleyball has announced some updates to stadium guidelines due to extended capacity for outdoor sporting events.
The increase in capacity now allows for more general admission seating options for the remainder of the season.
Single-match vouchers will be given on a first come first serve basis an hour and a half prior to the start of each individual match on the southwest corner of the stadium near the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. Each fan is limited to one voucher and must be present in order to receive it.
After each match is finished the beach volleyball complex will be cleared out and sanitized for the safety of spectators.
Tiger Beach Challenge Schedule
Saturday, March 6
9 a.m. CT – No. 19 Georgia State vs. Houston Baptist
11:30 a.m. – No. 1 LSU vs. No. 11 Florida Atlantic
2 p.m. – Houston Baptist vs. No. 2 Florida State
4:30 p.m. – No. 11 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 19 Georgia State
7 p.m. – No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Florida State
Sunday, March 7
8 a.m. – No. 19 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Florida State
10:30 a.m. – No. 11 Florida Atlantic vs. Houston Baptist
1 p.m. – No. 1 LSU vs. No. 19 Georgia State
3:30 p.m. – No. 11 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 2 Florida State
6 p.m. – No. 1 LSU vs. Houston Baptist
