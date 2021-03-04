La. Dept. of Health announces first mass vaccination events for J&J vaccine; no more in BR this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Wednesday, March 3, that the first mass vaccination events for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state will begin Thursday, March 4.
Officials said all nine regions of the state have received doses of the virus but added that not all of the planned distributions are considered mass vaccination events, which is why the Baton Rouge area is not included in the list for this week. They added the J&J vaccine in Baton Rouge went to targeted events for teachers.
“While COVID vaccine supply remains limited, we are excited to have enough vaccine to be able to begin holding Mass Vaccination Events this week across the state and give residents another way to access the vaccine,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “These events, while important, are just one piece of the larger puzzle that is our vaccine rollout. To ensure everyone has access to the vaccines, including our underserved communities, we know we need a mix of options — hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and targeted community events.”
Only those who meet Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 eligibility can receive the shot.
LDH said additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.
