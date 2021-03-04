La. Dept. of Health announces first mass vaccination events for J&J vaccine; no more in BR this week

“While COVID vaccine supply remains limited, we are excited to have enough vaccine to be able to begin holding Mass Vaccination Events this week across the state and give residents another way to access the vaccine,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “These events, while important, are just one piece of the larger puzzle that is our vaccine rollout. To ensure everyone has access to the vaccines, including our underserved communities, we know we need a mix of options — hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and targeted community events.”