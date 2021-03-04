HS HOOPS PLAYOFFS: Girls’ Semifinals

The pairings are now set for the Louisiana girls' high school basketball championship games. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | March 3, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 9:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is now known which teams have punched their ticket to compete for a title in Louisiana girls’ high school basketball and the Baton Rouge area has some teams still going for it all.

Girls' HS Playoff Hoops on March 3

Class 5A (Semifinals)

  • Benton 58, Ponchatoula 48
  • Captain Shreve 47, West Monroe 32

Class 4A (Semifinals)

  • Huntington 45, Neville 38
  • LaGrange 55, Easton 40

Division I (Semifinals)

  • John Curtis Christian 48, Dominican 37
  • Mount Carmel 55, Scotlandville 44

Division III (Semifinals)

  • Lafayette Christian Academy 75, St. Charles Catholic 31
  • St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Baton Rouge Episcopal 36

