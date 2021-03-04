HS HOOPS PLAYOFFS: Girls’ Semifinals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is now known which teams have punched their ticket to compete for a title in Louisiana girls’ high school basketball and the Baton Rouge area has some teams still going for it all.
- Benton 58, Ponchatoula 48
- Captain Shreve 47, West Monroe 32
- Huntington 45, Neville 38
- LaGrange 55, Easton 40
- John Curtis Christian 48, Dominican 37
- Mount Carmel 55, Scotlandville 44
- Lafayette Christian Academy 75, St. Charles Catholic 31
- St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Baton Rouge Episcopal 36
