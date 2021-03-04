FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bright sunshine with highs topping out at 70; showers return Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our weather only gets nicer today as bright sunshine allows highs to climb to around 70° this afternoon.
That represents near-normal temperatures for this time of year and about 5 degrees warmer than what we saw on Wednesday.
Clouds will make a quick return early Friday, with scattered to numerous showers moving in by late in the day.
A quick-hitting upper-air disturbance will deliver the rains, but the good news is that no severe weather is expected and rain amounts should be modest.
Any rain likely ends well before daybreak on Saturday, leaving us with beautiful weather for the balance of the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs generally in the upper 60s for most on both days.
Temperatures will gradually trend warmer into next week, with small rain chances returning to the forecast.
