EBRSO asking for help locating woman wanted for attempted theft, bank fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for attempted theft and fraud.
Tiffany Veal, 43, is 5′4″ and weighs about 230 with black hair and brown eyes. She is wanted on charges of Monetary Instrument Abuse, Bank Fraud and Attempted Theft.
If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
