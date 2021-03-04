Could a mass vaccination site be coming to your area soon?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health announced new mass vaccination events using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Some start as early as Thursday, March 4.
Baton Rouge did not make the list, but some River Parishes nearby did.
That’s because the doses of the Johnson and Johnson Baton Rouge received this week, went to targeted events for teachers.
But as we’re seeing more of these mass vaccination events come to parts of our area, when could they be coming to your neighborhood?
“Our first goal is to encourage and implore people to get the vaccine,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Broome says more of what she’s calling these ‘pop up’ vaccination sites will be coming to the Red Stick.
“Well, I will say that you will see that sooner than later,” said Mayor Broome.
Lately, a good amount of those mass vaccination events are taking place in parts of North Baton Rouge.
“One of the major issues that we have dealt with as we have been navigating Covid-19 has been the disconnect or the gap, what you describe as the health disparity gap, for many communities or disinvestment, many communities of color,” said Broome.
But what about if you live in Shenandoah, Gardere, or other places in South Baton Rouge. Could mass vaccination or pop-up sites be coming to your area soon?
“I believe and I feel very strongly that at the end of the day, access is going to take place throughout our city and parish. And that is because there’s a strong collaboration that is taking place on all levels to make it happen,” said Mayor Broome.
The state of Louisiana is obviously responsible for the distribution of the vaccine. The mayor says community stakeholders and leaders, come to the table and communicate with LDH, on where the vaccines are most needed in the community.
“Mayor, is there any ongoing discussions to use big event places Tiger Stadium or even the PMAC as sort of those mass vaccination sites in the future?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.
And I have no doubt that we will continue to see sites evolve, small and large, as we get access to the vaccine,” she said.
But what’s the plan for mass vaccination sites in places like Livingston Parish?
“We’ve talked about mapping out areas where people might have more economic disadvantages, transportation issues, areas that people may be less likely to have internet access where they can register,” said Brandi Janes, Acting Director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Janes says her office is currently scouting areas to see where the greatest need is for those big vaccination events.
“So, we’re hoping, you know, as more vaccines are getting produced, more come down, then we’ll be able to offer more and have more locations, and give out more vaccinations,” said Janes.
If you’re eligible to get a vaccine, we have all of the information you need to make an appointment here.
