BRFD investigating fire at Brew-Bacher’s on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to a building fire at Brew-Bacher’s on Government Street early Thursday, Feb. 4.
Officials say the fire began around 1:52 a.m. at Brew-Bacher’s in the 5000 block of Government Street but was under control by 2:31 a.m.
Firefighters were returning from a call in the area when they noticed smoke coming from the exhaust system of the building.
Once crews stopped to investigate, they noticed a fire in the kitchen.
According to BRFD, firefighters entered through the front window and were able to stop the fire before it could spread to the dining area.
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
No injuries are being reported at this time.
