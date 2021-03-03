Tigers beat the Colonels 5-4 on walk-off sac-fly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers baseball team extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-4 win over Nicholls State on a walk-off sac-fly from Tre’ Morgan to score Zach Arnold in a back and forth game in Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday, March 3.
The Tigers (7-1) got off to a slow start against the Colonels (2-5) has starting pitcher Javen Coleman gave up two runs and struggled to find the strike zone in the second inning. He later was replaced by relief pitcher Blake Money who got the strike out to end the threat in the second.
LSU would finally get on the board in the fourth inning as freshman Brody Drost launched a solo home run to left field to cut the Colonels lead to 2-1.
The Tigers would then get back to back hits from Cade Beloso and Gavin Dugas who both doubled to deep center to tie the game at two in the fourth inning.
Freshman phenom Dylan Crews would then give the Tigers a 3-2 lead after launching a solo home run to left-center field in the fifth inning. His home run would be the fourth of the season leading the team. And came off the bat at 108 MPH his 17th ball out of 30 at bats that Crews would hit harder than 100 MPH.
However, the Colonels would not go away quietly as they tied the game up at 3-3 in the top of the eighth inning, but a double play by the Tigers would end the threat.
LSU would then retake the lead at 4-3 after a sac-fly from Drost to score Morgan in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Nicholls State would once again tie the game at 4-4 in the top of the ninth inning.
The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning and Morgan hit a walk-off sac-fly to left field scoring Arnold to give LSU the 5-4 victory. Devin Fontenot (1-0) got the win in relief, his first of the season.
LSU will play their second game of the day against Southern University at 6:30 p.m.
