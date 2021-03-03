Southern University featured in BET’s Women’s History Month commercial

Southern University (Source: Vincent, Mykal)
By Amanda Lindsley | March 3, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 12:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University has been featured in a BET commercial to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The commercial was shared on Instagram by Southern University on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and was directed by Devin Fonrose.

The Dancing Dolls are featured in the commercial along with Serena Williams, Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Rihana just to name a few.

The commercial goes on to tell women to “still show magic.”

