Southern University featured in BET’s Women’s History Month commercial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University has been featured in a BET commercial to celebrate Women’s History Month.
The commercial was shared on Instagram by Southern University on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and was directed by Devin Fonrose.
The Dancing Dolls are featured in the commercial along with Serena Williams, Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Rihana just to name a few.
The commercial goes on to tell women to “still show magic.”
