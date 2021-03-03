Southern preps for UAPB, only home game for Jags

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern football’s last and first home game is the same game this spring season when the Jags welcome Arkansas-Pine Bluff to The Bluff on Saturday, March 6.
There’s a positive and a negative for the Southern Jaguars in their game against UAPB.
The positive is in his last two starts against the Golden Lions, Pine Bluff native Ladarius Skelton has totaled more than 500 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns.
The negative is UAPB comes in with a brand new staff and probably a new scheme. Also, this will be their first game this spring after last week’s postponement against Texas Southern.
Saturday will also be the Jags’ only home game of the regular season. A.W. Mumford’s capacity will be at 25%. After the grit showed in the win at Alabama State, Dawson Odums has no worries about his team’s energy with the lack of fans.
