Saints terminate contracts of TEs Jared Cook, Josh Hill

Hill signed with New Orleans in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho State. He has appeared in 117 games with 62 starts for the Saints. He has caught 116 passes for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns. On special teams, he has 27 tackles. In 2020, Hill played in 14 games, starting seven of those. He had eight catches for 46 yards and one touchdown. He still had one year left on his contract and was scheduled to make a little more than $5.6 million in 2021.