Saints extend DB J.T. Gray to a two-year contract extension

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints announced on Wednesday, March 3 that they have agreed to a two-year contract extension with defensive back J.T. Gray.
Gray, a 6-foot 202 pounder joined the Saints in 2018 as unrestricted free agent out of Mississippi State and played in 37 games and three post season games.
He was a key contributor on the Saints special teams during the 2020 season and appeared in all 16 games and two postseason games racking up seven tackles on special teams, one pass break up and a tackle on defense.
New Orleans special teams unit ranked first in the NFL in opponent put return average with a team-record 2.3 average.
In the three seasons with the Saints Gray has made 25 tackles and three fumble recoveries on special teams as well as one blocked punt.
During the 2019 season Gray had a breakout season and was named an Associated Press second-team All-Pro.
