MISSING: State Police issues a Level II Child Endangerment for two male juveniles

TANGIPAHOA PARISH (WAFB) - On behalf of the Tanigpahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police (LSP) has issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert as they are requesting assistance in locating two juvenile males.
According to LSP, Kaesyn Heck, an 8-year-old white male, and Jax Matthews, a 4-year-old white male were last seen at their father’s home at 41598 River Rd. in Ponchatoula, La.
Kaesyn is approximately five-foot and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is approximately three and a half feet tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds. Both Kaesyn and Jax are blonde headed and have “crew cut” style haircuts.
Jax Matthews was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots. Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.
The children may be riding in a burgundy or red 2013 Hyundai Elantra, with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is unknown.
Any information please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653.
No additional information is available at this time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.