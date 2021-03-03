LSU softball run rules Southern Miss, 11-3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 12 LSU softball team run rules Southern Miss 11-3 Tuesday night in Tiger park to improve to 11-5 on the season.
The Tigers led the game off with a inside the park home run from Aliyah Andrews to left field to put LSU up early 1-0.
LSU would later add 6 more runs in the bottom of the second inning to give the Tigers a commanding 7-0 lead. Ai Newland would get the inning started with a solo home run over the center field wall.
Shelby Wickersham got the start in the circle and improved to 3-1 on the season, Wickersham struck out five batters, allowing five hits over five innings pitch allowing three runs.
The Tigers will host No. 7 Texas in Tiger Park this weekend starting on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m. and will then play a doubleheader against the Longhorns on Saturday with the first game starting at 3 p.m. and the second scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
